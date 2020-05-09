Moment of Zen: Calvin Klein Briefs

I don’t usually write anything for my Moments of Zen, but I just wanted to with this one.
Probably the first time I saw a man in his underwear, he was wearing briefs. There are a lot of underwear companies out there, but for me, none are as iconic as Calvin Klein. Of course, white is the most classic: tighty whitey Calvins, damn! However, gray and black are fine with me also. From Mark Wahlberg to Shawn Mendes (my personal favorite), Calvin Klein has given us some iconic images. Most of the images here are not official models for CK, but they sure know how to accentuate a pair of briefs.
And a couple of boxer briefs because these guys make them look oh so sexy.
