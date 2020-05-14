Public Programs during a Quarantine

I think most of you know by now that part of my job is to organize public programs for the museum. Considering that crowds in person are not an option, I am doing this virtually through Facebook. About two weeks ago, I pitched to the staff that we release a video program every other Wednesday. Everyone agreed, and I posted the first one last week. Like I said, I had originally pitched that we do these every other week, but my coworkers said we should do one each week and take turns presenting the programs. Therefore, one of my coworkers was supposed to do one this week but didn’t. That left me scrambling to get one finished by the end of yesterday. I had expected to leisurely be able to work on this video for at least two weeks. However, when my coworker decided she couldn’t do one this week because she didn’t feel up to it, I had to hurry and finish mine.
I think it turned out really well. The first video had me on camera giving some introductory material, but I never could get the sound equalized with my other narration showing the artifacts. So in this video, I decided to have only my voice appear in the video and not my face. I don’t have a voice for radio, so the narration could be smoother in places, but overall, I think I did a pretty good job. I am particularly proud of the timing of pictures to coincide precisely with what I’m speaking about. All of that took a while, but I finally finished about 10 pm last night (I’ll make up for that extra time last night during today’s workday). It takes quite a while to upload to our Facebook account, so it might not actually publish until after midnight, but that’s the best I could do. I hope people actually enjoy it. I’d like for these videos to eventually make it on the museum’s website. Hopefully, one of my coworkers will actually do a video for next week, and I won’t have to scramble to do one.
Oh, that sounds nice. I prefer Pepsi, btw! 💙💜💙💜
Funny how coworkers are always “yes, that is a great idea, and we can all do one.” But when push comes to shove and you have announced a weekly event, other are too busy and leave you hanging out to dry.
I have learned to always suggest “we do something,” and when the boss says yes, then ask “okay, who is taking what week so Ihave a schedule.” That way when it doesn’t happen the boss knows who failed to
I’ve up to promises.
Needless to say, I am not a favorite team member, but my boss knows I live up to my obligations and considers me a vital part of the success of the office.
