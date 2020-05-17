Seen in Him

And his disciples asked him, saying, Master, who did sin, this man, or his parents, that he was born blind? Jesus answered, Neither hath this man sinned, nor his parents: but that the works of God should be made manifest in him. (KJV) ( John 9:2-3 )
It's a common belief that people suffer as a way of punishment for their sins. Yet, Jesus used the blind man's disability to glorify God, not to punish him because of his own or his parents' sins. Could the same apply to our suffering? We can view our suffering as an offering to God. It helps to strengthen our faith, teach others about faith, and bring glory to God. When you are low and struggling in your suffering, ask God to show you His perspective.
