Strange Times

I have today off work. In fact, I have every Monday and Friday off work for the rest of the month of May. I had vacation time I had to take by June 1 or lose it. I’d have loved to have been off several days in a row and head up to Montreal for a few days, but of course, the borders aren’t open, so that’s no dice. You know, vacation days during a quarantine doesn’t mean a whole lot. I’m still at home, just me and Isabella, who might just be tired of me being home all the time. She was in a bad mood all afternoon yesterday. She bit and scratched me several times just out of the blue.
I did have something I’d needed to do today. I signed up for Pre-TSA, so I can go through security at the airport quicker. However, for the third time, they’ve canceled my appointment. I started this process back in January, and TSA gives you six months to go in for you background check and interview. Hopefully, I’ll get it taken care of before I have to reapply.
I’m really not complaining about the quarantine. I think it is absolutely necessary to keep, not just me safe, but all the people who are at high risk safe. I don’t mind doing my part to make that happen. Luckily, I’m in the fifth safest state right now. As our university president told us the other day, “Vermont is good at social distancing. We are spread out enough that we can’t make a crowd.” He was trying to make a joke, but honestly, with the exception of some LGBT events I’ve been to, people in Vermont never want to be too close to anyone anyway. So, I’ll stay at home and when I do have to go out, I’ll dutifully wear my mask, unlike the assholes in charge of this country.
Also, I’ve been watching two new streaming shows: Hollywood on Netflix and Upload on Amazon Prime. I’ve enjoyed both of them. I watched the whole season of Hollywood, and I’m halfway through Upload. I’d recommend either to anyone. Hollywood has a lot of gay storylines, and Upload is futuristic sci-fi. If either of those sounds interesting, what them.
Ok, enough rambling for one day.
