Monday, May 11, 2020
Wink, Wink
I’m wondering if anybody else reflexively winks when they see someone wink. Nearly all my life, at least in my memory, if I see someone wink at me, I instinctively wink back. When I was younger and had a fair number of straight male friends, they would often wink at me when there was a sort of inside joke, and I always winked back. I’ve never, to my knowledge, been able to control myself. When I see someone wink, even when it’s at a camera on TV or in a movie, I wink back. For me, it’s sort of like the yawn reflex. When I see someone else (or even an animal) yawn, I instinctively yawn. I know most people do. It’s a sneaky way to see if someone is paying attention to you. I have to say though, when a cute guy winks at me, my heart melts, and I go weak in the knees. I’m a sucker when it comes to a guy winking. Does anybody else wink when they are winked at? Or is it just me?
