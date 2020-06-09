Tuesday, June 9, 2020

A Gift

By Kathryn Starbuck 

 

Who is that creature   

and who does he want?   

Me, I trust. I do not   

attempt to call out his   

name for fear he will   

tread on me. What do   

you believe, he asks.   

 

That we all want to be   

alone, I reply, except when   

we do not; that the world   

was open to my sorrow   

and ate most of it; that   

today is a gift and I am   

ready to receive you.

 

 

About Kathryn Starbuck:

 

Journalist, essayist, and newspaper editor, Kathryn Starbuck started writing poems in her 60s. Though she was a practiced prose writer, it was the experience of grief that led her to writing poetry. After the deaths of her husband, the poet George Starbuck, her parents, and others close to her, she found that her “scribbling” in notebooks was taking the form of poetry. She has edited the Milford, New Hampshire, weekly newspaper Cabinet. She has traveled widely and lives in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

