A Gift
By Kathryn Starbuck
Who is that creature
and who does he want?
Me, I trust. I do not
attempt to call out his
name for fear he will
tread on me. What do
you believe, he asks.
That we all want to be
alone, I reply, except when
we do not; that the world
was open to my sorrow
and ate most of it; that
today is a gift and I am
ready to receive you.
About Kathryn Starbuck:
Journalist, essayist, and newspaper editor, Kathryn Starbuck started writing poems in her 60s. Though she was a practiced prose writer, it was the experience of grief that led her to writing poetry. After the deaths of her husband, the poet George Starbuck, her parents, and others close to her, she found that her “scribbling” in notebooks was taking the form of poetry. She has edited the Milford, New Hampshire, weekly newspaper Cabinet. She has traveled widely and lives in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
