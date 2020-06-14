Anger and Action

For the wrath of man worketh not the righteousness of God. (KJV) (James 1:20)
Let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth. (KJV) (1 John 3:18)
What is human anger? It's anger that occurs when someone rubs against our pride or selfishness. God still wants us to get angry, but for the right reasons such as the injustice to people of color and the those of the LGBTQI community. We must look after the most vulnerable among us today. They/we are discriminated against every day, and it should cause you to be angry. Learn to temper your selfish anger. When you feel yourself getting angry because your feelings are hurt, swallow it and focus your mind on something else. If you must be angry focus that anger on something that truly matters. Let it be a righteous anger. Stewing in your misplaced anger only produces more anger. Practice refocusing your mind as many times as needed and put your anger to good use.
If any man speak, let him speak as the oracles of God; if any man minister, let him do it as of the ability which God giveth: that God in all things may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom be praise and dominion for ever and ever. Amen. (KJV) (1 Peter 4:11)You have a gift. You don't think so? As a believer, the Holy Spirit has given you a talent. Don't hide it out of false humility. Instead, use your gift! What about a hidden gift of writing or of speaking out against injustice? Perhaps you have a gift of persuasion in either the written or spoken word. It may be something totally different, but you do possess a gift from God and maybe only you know what that gift is. It could also be a gift that you don’t realize you have. So, it is important that if you realize someone has a gift that they don’t use, then let them know what a gifted person they truly are. Help them hone that gift. Gifts can be used to bring glory to God when others experience your gift. Determine what your gift is and share it with others.
The Epistle of James is my favorite book of the Bible and speaks directly to my message today. For me, James more than any of the other epistle writers spoke of what it truly means to be a Christian. The theme of patient perseverance during trials and temptations is at the heart of what James wrote. James wrote to encourage his readers to live consistently with what they have learned in Christ. He wanted his readers to mature in their faith in Christ by living what they say they believe. He condemned various sins, including pride, hypocrisy, favoritism, and slander. He encouraged and implored believers to humbly live by godly, rather than worldly wisdom and to pray in all situations.
What doth it profit, my brethren, though a man say he hath faith, and have not works? can faith save him? If a brother or sister be naked, and destitute of daily food, and one of you say unto them, depart in peace, be ye warmed and filled; notwithstanding ye give them not those things which are needful to the body; what doth it profit? Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone…. For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also. (KJV) (James 2:14-17, 26)
I agree. 🙂
Being focused is EVERYTHING. 👏🏻
