Thursday, June 4, 2020

No Time



I ended up talking on the phone most of last night with one friend and then another. In the midst of all of that another friend was texting me. I was just a busy little social butterfly last night, and when I finally got a chance to settle down and write my post, it was past time for bed. I’ll try to have more of a “real” post tomorrow.

By the way, don’t think that I am complaining about being on the phone with my friends. I love all of them dearly and would never take for granted a chance to talk to them because honestly, you never know what tomorrow will bring.
Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

1 comment:

Hot guys said...

That's true, gotta stay in touch with our loved ones at all times. 👍🏻

No one knows for how long any of us is stayin' here. 🤷‍♂️

June 4, 2020 at 6:49 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)