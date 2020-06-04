I ended up talking on the phone most of last night with one friend and then another. In the midst of all of that another friend was texting me. I was just a busy little social butterfly last night, and when I finally got a chance to settle down and write my post, it was past time for bed. I’ll try to have more of a “real” post tomorrow.
By the way, don’t think that I am complaining about being on the phone with my friends. I love all of them dearly and would never take for granted a chance to talk to them because honestly, you never know what tomorrow will bring.
1 comment:
That's true, gotta stay in touch with our loved ones at all times. 👍🏻
No one knows for how long any of us is stayin' here. 🤷♂️
Post a Comment