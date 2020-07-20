Just Another Monday

What do you do when it's Monday, and you have no clue as to what you are going to do at work today, especially when you are working from home and you have to log your work hourly? I know, I shouldn't complain because I have a job, I mostly like working form home, and I don't have to go anywhere if I don't want to. However, trying to find something to do all the time can be a bit exhausting too. I had this problem a lot when I was in the office, but since I've been home, I have actually been very productive, much more so than at the museum. I've created videos for virtual public programs. I've written several new curriculum guides. I've done a ton of research, endless webinars, virtual meetings, and even a class. The webinars are often quite boring and not all that informative. The meetings are all a waste of time. Working for a university makes things a little uncertain right now, so no one really knows what's going on. The plan (and the "plan" has changed many times) is for students to come back to campus and take classes but the public won't be allowed on campus. The museum can't have public programs, we can only teach limited classes, the public can't come to visit (meaning no tours either), and students can't use us as a walkthrough to the library. What are we even going to be there for? I'm honestly scared the administration is going to figure this out and furlough us all, but they keep saying they are going to "keep the family together." So, today is another day. I will probably do research most of the day. I can't even watch Star Trek: Deep Space Nine on BBCAmerica because they are doing what looks like nature shows this week. I'm not sure what else to do. I've just about exhausted all of my projects.
Anyway, that's what I was thinking about last night before I went to bed.
