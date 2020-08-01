Moment of Zen: Cats

I can't have a Moment of Zen about cats without my own girls. Here is Isabella. If you don't know, she's the cat I adopted in Vermont and currently lives with me.
I'm not sure I have ever posted pics of my other girls on this blog before, but here is Lucy (L-gray calico) and Edith (R-black calico). They are my girls who live in Alabama with my aunt. I adopted them after Victoria, my cat of 16 years, died. I wasn't originally allowed to bring them to Vermont because I couldn't find an apartment that would let me have cats. They had to stay with my aunt, who now won't let me have them back. She really would, but they are happy where they are. It's the only home they have ever known besides the animal shelter.
All my girls are very sweet. Isabella is my constant companion. Edith is always demure at first when she sees me, but she eventually warms up and is happy to see me. She just doesn't always show it right away. Lucy is the shy one and a real scaredy cat. No one but my aunt ever sees her, except when I come home and she hears my voice, then she will come out, but only when she is certain no one else is around.
