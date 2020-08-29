Moment of Zen: My Readers and Your Kindness

I know I wrote in the comments of Wednesday's post about my voice how much I appreciated all of your kind words, but I really can’t say it enough. The comments everyone left were so moving and brought tears to my eyes. To read all of your kind words means more to me that I can ever truly express. I appreciate each and every one of you who read this blog. When you comment or email, you show me that I am accomplishing something with this blog, and maybe a little more kindness will seep out into the world.
William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania, once said, “I expect to pass through life but once. If therefore, there be any kindness I can show, or any good thing I can do to any fellow being, let me do it now, and not defer or neglect it, as I shall not pass this way again.” I was looking up quotes about kindness, and I came across several more that I wanted to share:
“What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness?” – Jean-Jacques Rousseau
“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” – Princess Diana
“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness.” – Lucius Annaeus Seneca
“Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” – Mark Twain
“I’ve been searching for ways to heal myself, and I’ve found that kindness is the best way.” – Lady Gaga
“Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind.” – Henry James
“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” —Mother Teresa
“My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who and how you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Continue to allow humor to lighten the burden of your tender heart.” —Maya Angelou
The next two are my favorites as they show how kindness can change the world:
“Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love.” – Lao Tzu
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” —Margaret Mead
And finally, here is a quote that I hope we will all keep in mind. It’s by Ralph Waldo Emerson, my favorite transcendentalist philosopher:
“You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”
