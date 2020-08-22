Needed to Share

When I met Brayden this week, he had a familiar anxiety on his face. It was the anxiety of a kid with a stutter, something I struggled to overcome when I was a kid too. Here's what I told him. pic.twitter.com/IIF386n2GU— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 7, 2020
I rarely do random posts, but I was checking my Twitter feed and came across this, and I had to share. Brayden Harrington's speech at the DNC Convention on Thursday night was a very emotional moment, and this is a video of the moment that Joe Biden first met this kid. I don't care what you may think of Biden, but this is a major contrast to anything I have ever seen from a President, especially the one currently in the White House. The time and compassion Biden took is astounding. The fact that Biden regularly gives kids who stutter his personal phone number is one of the most beautiful things I know. I have a post I've written for next week that discusses my own speech impediment, and because of having a similar issue, this really resonated with me on a deeper level. Tears streamed down my eyes as I watched Brayden's speech, and again tears rolled down my eyes when I saw this video.
I can't say enough how badly we need compassion and empathy in the White House. It is so important that we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on November 3, 2020.
