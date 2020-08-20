Not Feeling Loquacious Today

Lately, I have been a bit loquacious in my posts, but I don’t have a lot to say today. I love the word loquacious though it adjective that means someone who talks a lot, I am using it here for writing a lot, but I always think of my posts as a conversation with my readers. Sometimes, my blog is just me rambling on, but I always think it’s best when we have a conversation in the comments section. I don’t always respond to all of my comments, but I am trying to do better and allow my blog to be more interactive.
I was not familiar with the word loquacious until I picked up the book Good Omen and read about the character Sister Mary Loquacious, who was a nun of the Chattering Order of St. Beryl, a satanic order of nuns who were tasked with switching a human baby with the Antichrist. If you are not familiar with Good Omen, it’s a book by the English authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Good Omen is a comedy about the birth of the son of Satan and the coming of the End Times. There are attempts by the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley to sabotage the coming of the end times, having grown accustomed to their comfortable surroundings in England. It’s a pretty funny book and has been turned into a six-episode miniseries, which was a co-production between Amazon Studios and BBC Studios.
Okay, that is all I have to say for today.
