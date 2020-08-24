Pic of the Day

A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
Joe, I wish it were an image of you and your partner. As to the Jerry Falwell Jr. scandal, it is better than anything that one could invent as pornography. What will your mother say - best not to bate her though! Roderick
Roderick, I wish it was too. As for Fallwell, it always seems that those who scream the most about sexual morality are the most immoral, at least when placed against their own standards for everyone else. I hate the adage, "Do as I say, not as I do." However, seeing the poolboy there is no way that Fallwell just wanted to watch his wife have sex with him. It is quite obvious he wanted to see the man naked as much as possible. I won't mention this to my mother, but I did go after a teacher I used to work with after she posted something about Biden being disgusting for lying about his degrees thirty or so years ago. I asked her that if she found that disgusting, then who was she going to vote for in November? I reminded her that Trump paid someone to take his SATs; that he's told more than 20,000 lies since he's been in office; and he claimed that COVID-19 was fake, but over 170,000 people in the USA have died from it. I also mentioned his support of Neo-Nazis and Klansmen and the derogatory comments about women. I told her that those things were what I find disgusting. I also asked her to watch the video of Biden giving advice to a kid who stutters and exchanging phone numbers with the kid so he can help him overcome his stutter. I hate these people who denigrate Biden for things that Biden has apologized for or that isn't eve true, but yet excuse all the horrific things Trump has done. If it wasn't part of my job to be on Facebook for the museum, I would disable my account until after the election. I get infuriated every time I go on there, and I'm just snoozing people left and right so that I don't see their posts.Sorry for the rant. I'm just a little worked up today. It's been a rough one on many levels.
