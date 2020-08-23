He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.
Psalms 23:3
Have you ever emerged from a long hot shower and felt completely restored? Maybe it’s when you first wake up in the morning and hope in the shower and you feel refreshed and ready for the day ahead. Maybe it’s after a good workout and you are tired and sore, but you take that long hot shower and you step out feeling like a new person. God can do that for us too. Maybe you are sad or frustrated after receiving bad news. Maybe you are going through trying times I think we’ve all experienced trying times to some degree during 2020 and the pandemic. God can act as our long hot shower to refresh you and restore your faith. Always remember that God wants us to appreciate life even when we're going through tough situations. Next time you're in one of those situations, whether a family member is sick, you're out of work, or things just aren't falling into place, remember that God has a bigger plan for you.
The world is facing inescapable challenges: a rapidly changing climate, the risk of nuclear conflict, trade wars, a rising China, and an aggressive Russia, millions of refugees seeking shelter and security, and attacks on universal human rights and fundamental freedoms. Our next leader must repair our relationships with our allies and stand up to strongmen and thugs on the global stage to rally the world to meet these challenges. We can reclaim our longstanding position as a moral and economic leader of the world.
Today, we are in a battle for the soul of our nation. With the Black Lives Matter Movement, LGBTQ+ discrimination by the current administration, the health and welfare of the citizens of the world during this pandemic, and the last 3+ years of the Trump Administration, we are at a dangerous crossroads. Do we allow a Christian Right that props up a leader without morals and who lacks compassion, or do we try to restore the soul of the United States? Right now, we need to remember who we are. We’re Americans: tough, resilient, but always full of hope. It’s time to treat each other with dignity. Build an economy that works for everybody. Fight back against the incredible abuses of power we’re seeing. It’s time to dig deep and remember that our best days still lie ahead if we elect a true leader who is filled with empathy, compassion, and Christian faith. We must win the battle for the soul of the nation to preserve the dignity of the Republic.
Amen! Excellent post today. One of hope and future.
