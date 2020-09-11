Yesterday was another headache day. I am going into the museum on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but I left after lunch yesterday. My head was hurting so bad, and I just couldn't stand the thought of being there all day. I went home and went to bed.
A week from Monday (September 21), I will have my first Botox treatment. I'm praying that it helps. I really need some relief from these headaches. I have not had a headache free day in over four months. It hasn't been a constant headache, but they come in waves of intensity.
