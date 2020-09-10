When I saw the picture above, I thought, “I’d like to come home to that every day.” Then, I thought, “I’d like to wake up to that every day.” I’ve been single for a while now, and there are no prospects on the horizon (certainly not in the middle of a pandemic), but it doesn’t hurt to daydream. This guy has a very sweet smile and by the looks of it, a nice little butt. He certainly has some nice arms, and he looks like he’d be pretty nice in the bedroom too. While I would settle for just someone to love me, I certainly wouldn’t turn down some eye candy. This guy is definitely eye candy.
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Eye Candy
When I saw the picture above, I thought, “I’d like to come home to that every day.” Then, I thought, “I’d like to wake up to that every day.” I’ve been single for a while now, and there are no prospects on the horizon (certainly not in the middle of a pandemic), but it doesn’t hurt to daydream. This guy has a very sweet smile and by the looks of it, a nice little butt. He certainly has some nice arms, and he looks like he’d be pretty nice in the bedroom too. While I would settle for just someone to love me, I certainly wouldn’t turn down some eye candy. This guy is definitely eye candy.
