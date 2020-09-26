Moment of Zen: Autumn Leaves

Autumn is here, and in Vermont, we will reach peak leaf season over the next two weeks. The beauty of these few weeks of autumn makes it worthwhile to live in Vermont.
"Autumn Leaves" is a popular song and jazz standard composed by Joseph Kosma with original lyrics by Jacques Prévert in French, and later by Johnny Mercer in English. Paula Cole sings my favorite version (above) and Nat King Cole sings another beautiful version (below).
Beautiful pictures, Joe. Both versions of the song are lovely; I am most familiar with the Andy Williams' version. In any case, this song will now be in my head all day. Thanks! <3
