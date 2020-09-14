Sometimes, I have something on my mind, and I think it will make a good post. When this happens, and I can do so, I sit down and write the post out. Occasionally, once I get it written, I decide that I don't want to post it. I have a few posts like that saved on my computer, but I doubt they will ever see anyone's eyes but mine. I sometimes go back to them and reread them and edit those posts, and sometimes I do end up posting them. Rarely, I go back to a post I've decided not to post and then post it later.
Lately, I have had the political situation of the United States on my mind a lot, so I have written several politically-oriented posts. However, I feel like I am beating a dead horse with the vote for Biden themes. Yes, I want you to vote for Joe Biden, and I think my American readers are likely to do so. Quite frankly, if you are reading this blog and are even contemplating voting for Donald Trump, you are in the wrong fucking place, and I hope you leave and don't come back. If you have a gay friend or family member and are voting for Trump, you don't actually care about that person. You are homophobic, and that's the end of it.
I also write about my health a fair amount, but I know people get tired of reading about my headaches. We won't even get into my diabetes or high blood pressure, among the other things that I need to improve about my body. Sometimes, I guess it does seem like I am whining too much, but at the end of the day, this blog is where I write down my thoughts. If you have thoughts about what I write, you are always encouraged to leave a comment.
I have also ranted about people not following guidelines to keep others safe in this pandemic. You can only tell people to wear their masks so many times. My university has been very strict about wearing masks, and we currently have zero cases. My Texas friend is not having the same luck with her college. While they have rules, no one is following them, and no one is enforcing the rules. It's Texas, what do you expect? My parents are not as cautious as they should be either, and I won't even get started on my sister and her family.
I haven't talked much about work lately. I am still working mostly from home, but I am going into the museum two days a week. Last week, it was four days because issues mainly of the fact that I live the closest to the museum. Because of this, I am expected to go in for emergency needs and for things that "won't take long." Being on call all the time is trying my patience because I am not paid to be on call every waking minute. My boss and I will talk on Wednesday when we will be the only two working. It won't matter because he will say, "We will do better and be fairer about who comes in at off times." He always says he will "do better," but he never does.
So, those were my thoughts last night. I had not planned to write this much. I had only planned on talking about having a post ready but not wanting to post it. My back-up plan had been to discuss Vermont Virtual Pride, which was this weekend and last week. They created a program called Pridestream, which was broadcast on the local CBS affiliate. It was hosted by François Clemmons, who was Officer Clemmons on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Clemmons is gay and was born in Alabama, and also like me, he ended up in Vermont. After retiring from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, he became a professor at Middlebury College.
I am usually a fan of what the Pride Center of Vermont does, but this pride was a bit of a disappointment. It was supposed to feature both local and nationally-known recording artists, activists, and phenomenons, including performances and appearances by Jonathan Van Ness, Big Freedia, Low Cut Connie, Ben Cohen & Jerry Greenfield, Dwight & Nicole, Be Steadwell, Marjorie Mayhem, pineappleCITI, Amber & Lucy Belle LeMay, Maddy Jameson, Unnecessary Inventions, tip/toe, and more. They featured them all right, but I just can’t say it was entertaining. Thankfully, it only lasted an hour. Hopefully, next year’s pride celebration will be back to normal. Anyway, I had hoped to talk about how good the Pridestream was, but I'm afraid I can't.
Hopefully, this coming week will be better than last week was. If it turns out to be worse, I might explode on someone. I am reaching my boiling point with my coworker, and my constant headaches aren't helping my temper. I am almost always irritable lately, and I don't like being irritable. I want to be happy and things to go smoothly.
3 comments:
You are quite hard on yourself. Take deep breaths and pause from time to time. Your wakefulness and writing ability are quite apparent. That is your asset. We appreciate your sharing yourself with us. Your musings are often ours, too. Allow yourself some freedom. You are worth it.
Wishing you a better week too, Joe. Glad you will be talking to your boss on Wednesday. We all have to stand up for ourselves. And if he doesn't "do better" remember, there are always follow-up talks. Take care. <3
How were the tacos last night? As the above comment says, do vent what you feel when you post. It helps. Roderick
Post a Comment