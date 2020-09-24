Pic of the Day

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Anonymous said...

Dearest Joe, just how is the botox treatment working out. Is it helping you at all? I do hope so, as ever, Roderick

September 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM
Joe said...

Roderick, so far so good. I am having less headaches. I’ve only had a few, but they didn’t last more than 10 minutes. They also weren’t as bad as they have been being. Usually my headaches last all day and come in waves of intensity, but I have not been experiencing that since the injections. Thanks for asking.

September 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM

