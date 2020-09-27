Sunday, September 27, 2020

Pic of the Day


 

Posted by Joe at 6:00 PM
Labels:
Reactions: 

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Joe, you know how concerned I am for you and your good health. How are you doing today?, as ever, Roderick

September 27, 2020 at 6:19 PM
Joe said...

Roderick, with the temperature here in Vermont varying greatly from day to day, I’m having some sinus issues, so I have had a headache most of the weekend. I do believe the Botox is helping with the migraines, but it doesn’t seem to be helping with the sinus headache. There’s a storm front moving into Vermont and that always bad news for my sinuses.

September 27, 2020 at 6:34 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)