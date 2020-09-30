Pic of the Day

A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
Joe, how are you doing after two days at work? I am, as always, thinking of you, Roderick P.S. Don't mention last night - worse than anything one could envisage.
Roderick, I am doing ok. Yesterday was beyond annoying on many levels. The meetings I had were a waste of time because the department directors have no idea what they are doing. There were also a few miscommunications and disagreements that I found more annoying than angry. Headachewise, I am doing pretty good. I am still having some headaches, but they mostly continue to be short in duration and, for the most part, less intense. If that is going to be the case with this Botox treatment, I think I can handle it.
