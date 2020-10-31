Moment of Zen: Happy Halloween

I love Halloween; although it's subdued this year due to the pandemic, I still love the holiday. I have a few Halloween movies I love to watch, such as Hocus Pocus and the gay thriller, Hellbent (which if you haven't seen it, I highly recommend it) oh, and let’s not forget, the campy Rocky Horror Picture Show. Horror movies have never been great cinema, but they can be fun to watch. Many years ago, I used to love when AMC (when it still played classic movies) and TCM would play all the classic monster movies, especially those from Universal Pictures. I loved what films like Dracula with Béla Lugosi, Frankenstein with Boris Karloff, The Invisible Man with Claude Rains, The Wolf Man with Lon Chaney Jr., The Raven, starring Vincent Price, Peter Lorre, and Boris Karloff, and even the silly horror-comedies with Bud Abbott and Lou Costello. How can you not love these classic movies for a little Halloween fun? I never cared for many of the more recent horror movies, many of them tend to the more grotesque than the scary, but the 1993 Disney classic, Hocus Pocus, has one of my favorite scenes when Bette Midler sings “I Put a Spell on You.” Enjoy:
No comments:
Post a Comment