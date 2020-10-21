Pic of the Day

A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
To cheer you up, look at the latest poll on gay marriage. Support stands at 70% with opposition at 30%, about as good as it can get. Opposition is of course (a) Republicans and (b) Evangelical Christians. Support is also strong for the passage of a law guaranteeing gay marriage and gay rights. The Supreme Court will punt the issue. Roderick
Post a Comment
1 comment:
To cheer you up, look at the latest poll on gay marriage. Support stands at 70% with opposition at 30%, about as good as it can get. Opposition is of course (a) Republicans and (b) Evangelical Christians. Support is also strong for the passage of a law guaranteeing gay marriage and gay rights. The Supreme Court will punt the issue. Roderick
Post a Comment