I always find it ironic that when I don't have to get up at a specific time, I am wide awake sometime between 5:30 am and 6:00 am. Yet, when I have to get up at a particular time like somewhere between 5:30 am and 6:00 am, I have the hardest time waking up. All I want to do is stay in bed. Sometimes, that 6 am wake-up is because Isabella has decided that I need to get up. Sometimes, she is very persistent in not just waking me up, but getting me to get out of bed. When she does this, I always check her food and water and make sure that she has enough of everything, but most of the time, she has plenty of food and water. Most of the time, I have found that when I do get up, she walks around for a few minutes, and then she curls up in my bed, where I was just lying and goes to sleep. She doesn't let that spot cool down before she's there and asleep. It's very aggravating because I get up and check to see what she wants, then I go to the bathroom only to find her fast asleep in the exact spot I just vacated. I guess she's a little spoiled.
This morning was one of those mornings when I had to get up very early. I had to be at my physical therapy (PT) appointment at 7:30 am (actually a few minutes early to go through the COVID protocols). It takes about 30 minutes to drive to the PT clinic. There are closer places I could go for PT, but I was sent here the first time I needed PT a few years ago for a neck issue. I have an excellent relationship with my physical therapist, and she has never failed to help me tremendously. While I could probably go somewhere closer, I don't want another physical therapist. I am the same way about my primary care physician, who I will be seeing next Monday.
