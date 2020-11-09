A Dreaded Monday

I am not looking forward to today. I have to go in for a root canal. Actually, my dentist said he was going to start a root canal. The only other time I had a root canal, it was all done at once, so I am not sure what he meant. Either way, I don’t think this will be a pleasant experience. I don’t know how I even got an abscessed tooth.
I hope, though, that this procedure will give me some relief. As you may know, I have been doing much better with my migraines since I had my first set of Botox injections. This weekend, however, has been a different story. I have had a migraine since Friday night. It became nearly unbearable Saturday night, and when I woke Sunday morning, I was in complete agony. Luckily, I had some migraine medicine to take Saturday night, but it was the last of my pills, so I had to get it refilled yesterday morning. I was able to take the pill and take a short nap, which relieved my headache tremendously. I still went to bed last night with a slight headache, but nothing on the scale of what I’d experienced over the weekend.
Since I have a dental appointment today, I doubt I will feel like working afterward. So, I took today as a sick day. I know that nobody likes to go to the dentist, but I really hate going. I always have difficulty breathing through my nose when my mouth is open and someone has their hands in my mouth. I feel like I am suffocating the whole time. Wish me luck that this will be quick and easy, though I suspect it won’t be. I dread this so much.
