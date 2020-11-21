Saturday, November 21, 2020

Moment of Zen: Coffee or Tea?





In the mornings, I tend to prefer a hot cup of tea, but sometimes I drink a cup of coffee. I'm not sure why I prefer tea in the mornings, but I've always liked hot tea. For years, I've gone through periods of drinking tea in the mornings, and then I will go back to coffee for a while. Which do you prefer as a wake me up in the morning: coffee or tea?

2 comments:

George Safford said...

Coffee for me. Tea never has interested me.

November 21, 2020 at 7:14 AM
Patrick said...

Tea for me, coffee in the afternoon.
Patrick

November 21, 2020 at 7:56 AM

