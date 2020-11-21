A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Moment of Zen: Coffee or Tea?
In the mornings, I tend to prefer a hot cup of tea, but sometimes I drink a cup of coffee. I'm not sure why I prefer tea in the mornings, but I've always liked hot tea. For years, I've gone through periods of drinking tea in the mornings, and then I will go back to coffee for a while. Which do you prefer as a wake me up in the morning: coffee or tea?
Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
|Reactions:
Labels: Moment of Zen
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
Coffee for me. Tea never has interested me.
Tea for me, coffee in the afternoon.
Patrick
Post a Comment