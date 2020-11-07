Moment of Zen: Victory!

The Closet Professor: A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind.
At last, the Presidency will go back to more decency for the next 4 years. The task for Biden-Harris is huge and they must work hard to clean all the mess DJT has put your country in.The sad part is that with this election, United States of America would have to change their name in «Divided States of America». With all the votes that were casted, it's more and more obvious that, like in Pennsylvania and Arizona, that the «farmers in country sides» were more Republicans and the city and suburbs cities were more Democrates. The division between educated and less educated people. But that is democracy and your IQ or education is irrelevant to give you the right to vote.(What my ultra Republican gay couple friends told me that it should be only «intelligent» people should have the rigth to vote. LOL!! )
