Not a Good Day Yesterday

I ended up going home early from work. I am usually in the museum on Wednesdays and work from home the rest of the week. Yesterday though, the bursitis in my hit was hurting something terrible. My stomach was cramping and in pain from the antibiotic for the abscessed tooth. For some reason, my neck was bothering me. My tooth is still hurting, even though it should be getting better, which caused me to have a bad headache all day. Basically, from the hip up, I was in pain. So, I headed home at lunch. I had to leave anyway for my COVID test that we have to take every three weeks per university policy. After the test, I just went home and worked for the rest of the day from home.
I hate days like yesterday. Nothing seems to be going right. Maybe today will be a better day. I'm sorry to be complaining about my health. I just didn't feel well yesterday, and I didn't have anything else to post.
