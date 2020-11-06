Pic of the Day

The Closet Professor: A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind.
Joe, I don't think I have previously suffered, as I have done since Tuesday night, from such trauma of stress - with constant and severe stomach pains and inability to sleep at night and concentrate on anything while awake. You have done better than me. Biden now seems likely to win but the result is a deplorable expression of the voters' inanity. Let us hope that this is the final and failing hurrah by the traditional order. Georgia is an encouraging sign that things can change. Roderick
Roderick, I am not so certain that I am doing better than you. I too have had constant and severe stomach pains, but part of that is the antibiotic I am taking for my tooth infection. I have also not slept well. I have to make myself go to sleep at midnight, and then I wake up anywhere between 3 am and 6 am. I think the whole country is stressed over this election. What I fear is that the most stressful days are yet to come. If Biden wins, someone is going to have to convince the orange menace that he lost the election. Then someone will have to try and convince his conspiracy theory driven followers. I think it will be harder to convince the followers that this was not a fraudulent election. Whether Trump believes he lost or not won't matter because Trump's rhetoric will just fuel the fire. It's going to be a battle, either figuratively or literally. I just don't know. Cult45 is certifiably crazy, and they are rabid and dangerous and refuse to see reason or truth.
