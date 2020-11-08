Sunday, November 8, 2020

Pic of the Day

Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels:

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Joe, I've no wish to intrude but it made me sad to read about your parents' near disasters with both their camper and their auto. I do hope that they have sufficient insurance to cover the financial consequences. As to the probably remarks about Joe Biden, you could always point out that the president elect should be treated with respect. Roderick

November 8, 2020 at 6:18 PM
Joe said...

Roderick, the important thing is that they are both OK. They have plenty of insurance. That is one thing they have always made sure they had: good insurance.

November 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)