Pic of the Day

The Closet Professor: A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind.
Joe, I've no wish to intrude but it made me sad to read about your parents' near disasters with both their camper and their auto. I do hope that they have sufficient insurance to cover the financial consequences. As to the probably remarks about Joe Biden, you could always point out that the president elect should be treated with respect. Roderick
Roderick, the important thing is that they are both OK. They have plenty of insurance. That is one thing they have always made sure they had: good insurance.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Joe, I've no wish to intrude but it made me sad to read about your parents' near disasters with both their camper and their auto. I do hope that they have sufficient insurance to cover the financial consequences. As to the probably remarks about Joe Biden, you could always point out that the president elect should be treated with respect. Roderick
Roderick, the important thing is that they are both OK. They have plenty of insurance. That is one thing they have always made sure they had: good insurance.
Post a Comment