A Few Updates

I worked at the museum yesterday. IT had to install a new program on my work MacBook, which they should have done weeks ago when they had it to fix another problem, but our IT people are not the smartest group I've ever come across. Anyway, yesterday should be my last day working on campus until February. I will be working from home for the time being. A few weeks ago, the university sent out a directive that said if anyone goes out of state, even for a medical appointment, they would not be allowed to work on campus until after students return. Our students will return around mid-January but will be in quarantine for two weeks. During the quarantine period, no one but essential personnel will be allowed on campus, meaning only those who are there to take care of the students' needs.
On Monday, I am going down to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire for my next set of Botox injections for my migraines. Because of this, I cannot return to campus until the student quarantine is over on February 1. The State of Vermont has a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering Vermont from another state, but the state waives the 14-day quarantine if you leave for a medical procedure. The governor understands that a lot of Vermonters go to Dartmouth-Hitchcock for medical appointments. I am very glad that I don't have to shut myself up in my apartment for 14 days and not be able to venture out for anything.
The Botox injections can't come soon enough. This tooth that I have been having problems with has been causing me to have some pretty bad headaches. With the combination of the Botox injections on Monday and my dental appointment on Wednesday to finish dealing with this tooth, I hope this time next week I will be headache free again. Yesterday it was rough being at the museum because I had woken with a headache, and it never improved. I eventually just went to bed early last night.
