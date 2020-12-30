Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Feeling Off


 I was feeling a bit off last night, and I just didn't feel like writing anything. I had a very low-grade fever and an irritated throat (not sore, just some sinus drainage), and that always makes me feel like crap. I plan to write more tomorrow since it will be my final post of 2020.

Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)