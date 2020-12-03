I had to go into the museum yesterday to give a virtual tour of the current exhibit. While I was there, I had an idea for what I wanted to write about in today's post. Then I got distracted, as I often when I am at the museum, and when I finally had time to sit down and write my post for today, I couldn't for the life of me remember what I wanted to write about. It was completely lost. It's like when you walk into a room, and thou think, "Why the hell did I come in here?" Last night as I wrote this, I thought, "What the hell was I going to write about?" Just like when you forget what you walked into a room for, sometimes it comes back to you, then other times it's lost in the ether. I still don't know what I wanted to write about. Maybe it will come to me today, and I can write about it for tomorrow's post, but for now, I just don't know what it was.
By the way, I added an answer key to yesterday's post question about if any of you could spot the Star Trek ornaments. I don't think anyone could see them, or if they did, they didn't comment. So, I added an answer key.
