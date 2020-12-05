Saturday, December 5, 2020

Moment of Zen: Snow


We might be getting our first big snowfall of the season today. I love snow as long as I don't have to go out and shovel the snow from my deck and clean the snow off my car. Since I have no place to go this weekend, I shouldn't have to do either.

Hot guys said...

So jealous! 😏 Can't wait for snow to fall in here as well. 👏🏻

December 5, 2020 at 7:05 AM

