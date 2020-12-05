Moment of Zen: Snow

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
We might be getting our first big snowfall of the season today. I love snow as long as I don't have to go out and shovel the snow from my deck and clean the snow off my car. Since I have no place to go this weekend, I shouldn't have to do either.
1 comment:
So jealous! 😏 Can't wait for snow to fall in here as well. 👏🏻
Post a Comment