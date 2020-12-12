Moment of Zen: #VTLightsTheWay

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is encouraging residents to decorate their homes and businesses as part of a “Vermont Lights the Way” campaign aimed at helping to fight pandemic fatigue. Some communities and individuals are already doing this, saying they wanted to honor the front-line health care workers and spread some cheer. The governor says with the recent news about promising vaccines (the FDA gave emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine late last night after the White House threatened the FDA Administrator—now the CDC must give their OK), there is a light at the end of the tunnel. And Vermont needs to light the way and brighten spirits during the pandemic. “Let’s get creative. To show the world that Vermonters are here for each other, that we care about one another. That even through these dark and difficult times, Vermont lights the way,” said Scott. I am enjoying seeing all the houses and businesses decorated with Christmas lights. One of the ironic consequences of this campaign is that as other states are returning to lockdowns or curfews, their grocery stores are again running on toilet paper, not so in Vermont. Here there are no Christmas lights to be found in the stores. Everywhere is sold out. Vermonters are getting into the spirit of the season and lighting the way.
