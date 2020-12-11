Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
I know that it is very late and all that, but I can't help rejoicing in the Supreme Court decision, which is as decisive as anyone could hope for. Interesting to see how Trump will respond (the TIME "Man of the Year" choice made him incoherent with rage) - but he won't concede even after Monday. Roderick
Roderick, I too am glad that the Supreme Court chose to dismiss the Texas complaint. I only wish that Alito and Thomas had not added a statement disagreeing with the decision. Those two really need to go, they are too politically driven in their ideology to be on the Supreme Court. As for Trump conceding, he will go to his grave claiming that this election was stolen from him. I just hope eventually people quit paying attention to him and pandering for his approval. I would like nothing more than for the news media, including Fox News and other conservative media outlets, to decide he is the loser that he has always been and ignore him from here on out. Most ex-presidents go away peacefully after they leave office or lose reelection, Trump will not do that. His ego and delusions won't let him. The only way to mitigate the damage he is capable of is for everyone to ignore him. Sadly, I don't see that happening either.
