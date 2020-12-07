Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Joe, the image reminds me - alas! - to ask you how your health is going at the present. I personally am badly stressed until we reach the 14th - can't concentrate on major projects. Roderick
Roderick, my health is ok at the moment. My tooth is still bothering me some, and I’ve had a headache all afternoon because of it. My hip has largely been doing better, with only occasional pain. I go next week for my second Botox injections and also to the dentist to finish fixing this tooth. I think we are all a little anxious waiting for the Electoral College to vote on the 14th. Personally, I won’t be stress free until Congress certifies the electoral votes on January 6th. Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama has already declared he will file an objection to the votes for Biden. I don’t think it will make a difference, but it could bottle up the process if a Senator joins him. I guess, I won’t fully be stress free until noon on January 20th when Biden takes the oath of office.
Joe, sorry to hear about the tooth still bothering you. I hope the dentist can fix the problem. And very good to know that the hip is less painful. I feel for you, Roderick
