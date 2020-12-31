Thursday, December 31, 2020

Pics of the Day


I don't have anyone to kiss at midnight tonight, 
but hopefully, you do.





JiEL said...

Me too will be alone on this evening of the last day of 2020 and the first minutes of 2021.

I'll be looking TV on French Radio Canada that will aired some special shows like at the end at 23h the always popular «Bye Bye».

I'll be calling my 93yo mom, my brother and sister that are in Québec city.

I'm often wishing to be with a BF but seems that this will not be this time again.

All my best reards.

December 31, 2020 at 6:08 PM
Joe said...

JiEL, last year I went to New Queers Eve in Burlington and had a great time. It was actually the only time I’ve ever been to any type of NYE event. I still didn’t get a kiss, but at least I had fun. New Queers Eve is a virtual event this year, but I find I don’t get a whole lot out of these virtual events.

December 31, 2020 at 6:28 PM
Susan said...

These pics are beautiful, Joe. Thank you for sharing all through the year. Love...

December 31, 2020 at 6:49 PM

