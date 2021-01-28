In the late 1970s and through the 1980s, the bath and beauty company Calgon produced some iconic advertisements. One of the commercials for Calgon brand bath powder from 1978 starts with a woman considering all the hectic and stressful events in her life. She mentions traffic, her boss, a crying baby, and the dogs. Then she said "That does it! Calgon, take me away!" In another advertisement, a woman wearing a fluffy pink robe is seen in her chaotic home. As tension rises, she utters the slogan "Calgon, take me away!" The next scene shows her relaxing in a bath in a quiet room. I remember these commercials when I was a kid, and last night as I was thinking of all the aggravation of the day, the slogan came in my head, “Calgon, take me away!” Yesterday was was not exactly stressful, but it was aggravating. I had a virtual staff meeting that seemed to drone on forever. Then, my mother called, which is in itself is usually a little aggravating at times.
The most aggravating was dealing with my boss’s insecurities. Yesterday afternoon, I sent some promotional material for some upcoming public programs for the museum to my boss, and he sent them back commenting that he “made several grammatical and wording changes.” I wouldn’t have minded this too much except I knew these were perfect. I’d had an editor, my friend Susan, look over them before I sent them for his approval. I trust her more than I trust anyone at the museum to make sure my writing is error free. Every time I send my boss something that just needs his quick approval, he makes stupid changes. He does this to all of us because he’s so insecure in his own abilities that he uses things like this to exert his authority. It’s aggravating because: 1) I am far better educated than he is, 2) I used to teach English and grammar, and 3) he has the worst grammar of anyone who works for the museum. So, yes, it pisses me off when he makes changes just so he can look like he’s doing something.
Furthermore, the university where I work is having a COVID outbreak because students broke quarantine, and now we are getting close to the threshold where the state says we will have to transition completely to virtual learning for the semester. If that happens, we will have a huge budget shortfall. We have been told before that if this happens, there will be layoffs. The university is doing everything they can to keep all employees working. Our university president released a message last night saying that he believes the university has the situation under control. I feel sorry for our president because he started in the middle of the pandemic (he was hired before it started); he has never been a university president before; and he followed a president that had been there for 27 years. He’s dealing with a lot for someone new to such a position. As of last night, it’s not clear yet if in-person classes will be able to begin on schedule next week or not.
Add to all of this, i need a vacation. I usually take a vacation or two each year to get away from the stress of life and work. However, the pandemic hasn’t allowed me to travel for over a year. I did not go home at Christmas and New Years, and I haven’t had any other trips. I’d love to head up to Montreal for a few days or down to Manhattan to see my friend Susan. Since I moved to Vermont, I have done more traveling than I have ever done previously in my life. Most of my traveling has been for work, but it was rarely all work and no play. I just want to get away somewhere. However, I don’t think a bubble bath is going to do it. I think we are all feeling this way, so “Calgon, take me away!”
Hang in there Joe. It has been a long 10 months since the COVID-19 outbreak, and I cling to the hope that we now have an administration focusing on a sensible roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine, which will go a long way to solving all of our problems.
