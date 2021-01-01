Happy New Year!

Some sage advice for 2021:
"Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties."
—Helen Keller
"There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind."
—C.S. Lewis
"It is never too late to be what you might have been."
—George Eliot
“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”
—Nelson Mandela
“What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven't even happened yet.”
—Anne Frank
“Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each year find you a better man.”
—Benjamin Franklin
"I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past."
—Thomas Jefferson
"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new."
—Socrates
"With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts."
— Eleanor Roosevelt
“Last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.”
—T.S. Eliot, “Little Gidding”
“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘it will be happier.’”
—Alfred Lord Tennyson
