My Monday Agenda

I have an eye doctor's appointment today. This is only my second time going to this eye care place. I had to find a new one because the one I had been using since moving up here quit taking my insurance. I also needed a place that gave diabetic eye exams. At this new place, I saw a female optometrist the last time I went, but she has left the practice and so they called and asked me if I was okay seeing another one of their optometrists. I had no attachment to the one I originally saw, so I let them change my appointment to this new guy.
I doubt much has changed. At my last appointment, they changed the type of contacts that I wear but not my prescription. I was wearing Acuvue 2 contacts, and I was told that no one still wore them, and I needed to change to Oasys contacts, which are also made by Acuvue. I can't tell a difference in the feel of the contacts in my eyes between the Acuvue 2 and the Oasys, but I have noticed that I don't always see as well when I am reading. This only started after I got these new contacts. When I called my eye doctor about it, I was told that it was most likely due to age, and I needed to get a pair of low prescription reading glasses. The reading glasses do make reading a lot easier. My old eye doctor had told me that I'd likely need bifocals at some point in the future.
The good news is that my prescriptions for my glasses and my contacts (they are two different strengths) have not changed in the past several years. Hopefully, my contacts won't change as I still have several pairs from my current prescription, and I like my current glasses, though I rarely wear them. So, we shall see what I get told today.
