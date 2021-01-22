Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Hi Joe! And now for something entirely different (since I want to banish Trump from my mind into outer darkness). So here goes. What is your opinion about the Ole Miss football team, or don't you have any? Roderick
Roderick, the only thing good I will say about Ole Miss football is that John Rhys Plumlee is one of the hottest football players out there at the moment. Plumlee also is a centerfielder for the Ole Miss baseball team, and I do have a thing for baseball players. Plumlee, though, grew up in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and attended Oak Grove High School, where he also played baseball and football. I’m assuming he wanted to go to an SEC school and get out of Hattiesburg, but I really wish that he’d stayed home and gone to my alma mater. I went to grad school at USM. We have a much better baseball team than Ole Miss. As a USM alumni, I’m pretty much obligated to hate Ole Miss and Mississippi State as they treat Southern Miss as they ugly step sister. Mississippi State finally started playing Southern Miss in football again, but the two schools had refused to play USM for many years because we often used to beat them and for many years we had a stronger team than either Ole Miss or Mississippi State. That has changed in recent years, but I’m still prejudiced against Ole Miss.I bet that’s a more detailed answer than you expected, LOL. And if you were in front of me, you’d likely hear a lot more about my dislike of Ole Miss.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Hi Joe! And now for something entirely different (since I want to banish Trump from my mind into outer darkness). So here goes. What is your opinion about the Ole Miss football team, or don't you have any? Roderick
Roderick, the only thing good I will say about Ole Miss football is that John Rhys Plumlee is one of the hottest football players out there at the moment. Plumlee also is a centerfielder for the Ole Miss baseball team, and I do have a thing for baseball players. Plumlee, though, grew up in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and attended Oak Grove High School, where he also played baseball and football. I’m assuming he wanted to go to an SEC school and get out of Hattiesburg, but I really wish that he’d stayed home and gone to my alma mater. I went to grad school at USM. We have a much better baseball team than Ole Miss.
As a USM alumni, I’m pretty much obligated to hate Ole Miss and Mississippi State as they treat Southern Miss as they ugly step sister. Mississippi State finally started playing Southern Miss in football again, but the two schools had refused to play USM for many years because we often used to beat them and for many years we had a stronger team than either Ole Miss or Mississippi State. That has changed in recent years, but I’m still prejudiced against Ole Miss.
I bet that’s a more detailed answer than you expected, LOL. And if you were in front of me, you’d likely hear a lot more about my dislike of Ole Miss.
Post a Comment