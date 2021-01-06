Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
What outrages me is that the police and the security forces failed to grasp the potential threat of a coup attempt and did not take appropriate counter measures that would ensured the safety of the Congress. I wonder if Cruz et al. will persist, when the counting resumes, with their filibuster - who knows? And at least Twitter finally had the guts to remove Trump's tweet. They should suspend his account for 14 days. Roderick
Roderick, I agree with you, and I suspect there will be Congressional hearings over Capitol security when this is over. I also think that Congress should impeach Trump again, whether before or after he leaves office. (There is a debate as to whether they can impeach him after he leaves, but courts would have to decide that.) he needs to be impeached in order to bar him from ever serving in office again. He needs to be punished for all his crimes and never again be allowed to even contemplate running for president.
