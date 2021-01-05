Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Spellbound


 Spellbound 

By Emily Brontë

 

The night is darkening round me,

The wild winds coldly blow;

But a tyrant spell has bound me

And I cannot, cannot go.

The giant trees are bending

Their bare boughs weighed with snow.

And the storm is fast descending,

And yet I cannot go.

Clouds beyond clouds above me,

Wastes beyond wastes below;

But nothing drear can move me;

I will not, cannot go.

Hot guys said...

Well, that was nice! 🤍

About the photo... Badly Photoshopped, the chest hair is always a no, but still, not all bad! 😏💪🏻✔

January 5, 2021 at 6:55 AM

