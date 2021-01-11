Working on Something...

Last night, I had an idea for a post, but it wasn’t fully formed yet. I still need to work through what I want to say, but hopefully, it will be interesting when/if I get it written (sometimes I think I have a great idea, but then when I delve into it more, I change my mind). I really don’t have much to say today otherwise, and I just wasn’t in the mood to write a substantive post for today. So, this one will be short and sweet.
|Alabama QB Mac Jones
Tonight is the National Championship Game in college football. Alabama (12-0) will be playing Ohio State (7-0) in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. Hopefully, this game will give Nick Saban a record seventh title win. Ohio State won their last National Championship in 2014, when they beat Alabama for the first time in the four previous meetings of the two schools.
ROLL TIDE!!!
3 comments:
Joe, you are so sweet with your enthusiasm for the Crimson Tide. Did you actually play football? And, on a different note, how is your health doing? IMPEACH!!!! Roderick
Given that Devonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy, wouldn't his image (helmeted) be more "appropriate" than that of Mac Jones? I know that I'm straight but surely he is just as cute as Mac Jones, not to say younger by a couple of months? Roderick
Roderick, I did not play football in school, even though my mother badly wanted me to play. She's a huge football fan. I had no interest in playing football, While the football locker room was always a fantasy of mine, I hated 90 percent of the guys who were on the team because they bullied me unmercifully. I did play basketball, ran track, and played golf for my high school. I was not athletic in any way whatsoever, but my parents insisted that I had to play sports. When I was young, I used to wish I'd been born a girl, so there would have been no expectation for me to play sports. I really hated it. I like to watch sports, but I never much cared for playing them. The only exception would be golf and racketball, neither of which I get to play anymore.
And yes, I could have used Devonta Smith. He is cute, but I have had a thing for Mac Jones for years, even when he was a backup and there was little chance of him ever getting to play behind Tua and Jalen. Then, both of them left, and he's now the starting QB. So, while it might have been more appropriate to use Smith, I really find Jones very attractive, and I wish I could have found a better picture of him, especially one showing more skin. 😂
As for my health, I am doing ok. This last Botox treatment hasn't been as effective for my headaches, but they still aren't as bad as they used to be. Also, my tooth is doing much better. Next Wednesday, I will go get the final work done on it.
Finally, definitely IMPEACH TRUMP!!!!
Post a Comment