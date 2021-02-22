Monday, February 22, 2021

Another Week Begins


I had several errands to run this weekend. Luckily, I was generally feeling okay with a dull headache during much of the day. However, by nightfall, the headache is usually at its worse. Last night was no different. I was watching TV and realized I needed to put together a post for today, but my head was aching so badly that I gave up trying to say anything of substance. I hope all of you had a good weekend.

David said...

With a picture like that, who needs a post that says anything at all! I do hope you find the solution to your headaches though.

February 22, 2021 at 6:23 AM

