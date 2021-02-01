Cooking Under Pressure

Last week, I bought something that I have been wanting for a few years, an Instant Pot. I had never used one before because I will be honest, I've always been a little scared of cooking with a pressure cooker. However, I finally gave in and decided to give it a try. I had come across a few recipes that called for using an Instant Pot, so I decided I'd finally buy one. I am glad that I did. The first thing I cooked using it were some thick-cut pork chops, and they came out juicy and tender. However, I would probably not cook something like pork chops in it again because you don't get the sear on the pork chops like you would if you were frying them in a pan. The next recipe I made was chicken tacos. Now, this was a recipe that came out very well. Here's the recipe:
Instant Pot Chicken Tacos
Prep Time: 2 min
Cook Time: 15 min
Servings: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning (store-bought or homemade)
- ½ cup chicken broth
- ¾ cup salsa
- ¼ cup tomatoes with green chilis (I usually use Rotel)
- Taco shells or tortillas
- Topping of your choice: cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and/or sour cream
Preparation Steps
- Salt and pepper chicken breast.
- Place chicken breast in the bottom of the Instant Pot.
- Add chicken broth, taco seasoning, salsa, and tomatoes and green chilis into a blender (I don’t like chunky sauce so I put all of it in the food processor or a blender and blend until smooth, but you can just mix the ingredients together without blending them). Pour mixture over chicken breasts.
- Close and lock the lid and turn the steam release handle to Sealing.
- Press “Pressure Cooker” and cook on high for 15 minutes.
- While the chicken is cooking, heat the taco shells or tortillas in the oven for 8-10 minutes at 325 degrees.
- Either let the pressure release naturally or use the quick release.
- For a thicker sauce, simmer on sauté mode for 5 minutes.
- Shred chicken with two forks. Combine with sauce in Instant Pot.
- Spoon chicken onto taco shells or tortillas and add preferred toppings.
Simple and delicious. I'm glad I got the Instant Pot. It does make cooking quicker and simpler. Also, the chicken was much more tender than whenever I tried to make it on the stovetop.
OMG!
I have this pressure cooking pot for so many years.
My first one was bought in 1980 and did use it quite often too.
Faster to cook like potatoes and vegetables too.
Less water used too but the issue is not to over cook those and timing is very important to survey.
Happy for you to have bought this indispensable pot in a good kitchen.
