Saturday, February 20, 2021

Moment of Zen: Golf



I miss playing golf. I played on the golf team in high school, which is when I learned to play. I thought it would be a good skill if I became a lawyer, which was my original career ambition. I loved playing, even if I was never very good at it. It was still fun. It's been a decade or more since I have played. My favorite golf course used to be the 9-hole "Deer Haven" course at the Roland Cooper State Park in Camden, Alabama. It used to be a beautiful course that ran along the Alabama River.

Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)