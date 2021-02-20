I miss playing golf. I played on the golf team in high school, which is when I learned to play. I thought it would be a good skill if I became a lawyer, which was my original career ambition. I loved playing, even if I was never very good at it. It was still fun. It's been a decade or more since I have played. My favorite golf course used to be the 9-hole "Deer Haven" course at the Roland Cooper State Park in Camden, Alabama. It used to be a beautiful course that ran along the Alabama River.
A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Moment of Zen: Golf
I miss playing golf. I played on the golf team in high school, which is when I learned to play. I thought it would be a good skill if I became a lawyer, which was my original career ambition. I loved playing, even if I was never very good at it. It was still fun. It's been a decade or more since I have played. My favorite golf course used to be the 9-hole "Deer Haven" course at the Roland Cooper State Park in Camden, Alabama. It used to be a beautiful course that ran along the Alabama River.
