Moment of Zen: Venice

I’d love to go back to Venice some day when it’s not in October or during Acqua Alta (when the much of the city floods during high tide). When I went back in October 2006 to do research for my dissertation, Venice was so cold and rainy. I caught a bad cold and was miserable most of the time I was there. It was a miserable but memorable week. The Gondolieri in the picture above made it worthwhile. I can’t tell you how long to stood on that bridge watching him maneuver that gondola. It was a beautiful sight. Venice itself is a beautiful and amazing city, and while I preferred Florence over Rome or Venice (I spent a month in those three cities), I would like to see Venice again when the weather is better and I’m not sick.
